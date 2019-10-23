Former Halifax Courier photographer Charles Round dies, aged 63

One of the longest serving photographic journalists in Calderdale, Charles Round, has died aged 63.

He began working as a photographer for the “Evening Courier” in 1972 and remained with the paper until earlier this year.

During the later part of his career he also worked as a videographer providing a wide a range of online content for the “Courier”.

Mr Round was born and brought up in Hebden Bridge, and attended Calder High School.

During his working life he photographed royalty, sports personalities, artists, business people, civic dignities, schools, organisations and individuals throughout the length and breadth of Calderdale.

“He was unassuming, knew the area like the back of his hand and treated everyone with enormous dignity and respect,” said former colleague and school friend, Michael Peel.

“Whether it was the changing of the guard at Buckingham Palace, taking aerial shots from a helicopter or wading through flood water, Charles always went the extra mile to get the perfect picture.”

Apart from photography, Mr Round was interested in fishing, travel, sport and local history.

His death followed a sudden illness and his funeral will be held on Monday, November 11, at Park Wood, Elland at 2.15pm.