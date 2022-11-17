Brian Hendy

Brian was also known in the town as a local cricketer and was a former rugby league physio.

Brian was born in September 1, 1936 in Halifax, growing up on St James Road.

His passion for sport was evident early in his life, winning a championship with Siddal Council School FC in 1950, before joining Halifax Town's reserves three years later.

He went on to play for Colchester Casuals during National Service, after which he joined Rhodes Street FC, and later coached Northowram FC's under 18's.

The 1970’s and 80’s saw Brian establish a well-known affiliation with Halifax Town as a coach and physio under Mickey Bullock and George Kirby, which included the club's famous FA Cup giant-killing of Manchester City in 1980.

"It was his ingenious idea to clear the waterlogged areas of the pitch with sponges, helped by fans, allowing the game to go ahead," said Brian's granddaughter Adele Muff.

Throughout his life, Brian was also an avid cricketer, playing for RAFA at Spring Hall and Old Earth, and then at Blackley, still keeping wicket the day before having a stroke which brought his sporting career to an end, although he managed to umpire matches after his recovery.

Brian married his wife Claire after moving to Clare Mount following his National Service, during which time he was working for Barron’s fruit and veg wholesalers in the Piece Hall.

They had two children, daughter Liz, and son Chris.

The family then moved to Parkinson Lane, and then to Queensbury, where their third child Mike was born.

By this time Brian was working for Emsley and Collins fruit and veg and had now moved to Manor Heath.

After leaving Emsley and Collins, Brian began working at Jack Lees sports shop in Halifax with Terry Higgins.

After 38 years of marriage, Claire passed away in 1992 after heart surgery complications and Brian moved from the family home he loved up to Highroad Well.

After leaving Jack Lees, Brian opened he had his own business, Jobbers DIY, in Mytholmroyd.

After closing Jobbers, he then worked in Brighouse, managing Sports World for David Greenwood.

After nearly 80 years of working life, Brian's his health got the better of him and he eventually moved to Rastrick Hall care home.

He died peacefully on November 16 with his family at his side.

He leaves three children, eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren along with beloved in-laws.

"He adored his family and through his sport, changed the life of many for the better," added Adele.

"Thank you granddad, I’m so proud of you.

“My granddad loved to work, loved to be out and about, and his passion for sport has descended through to his great grandchildren, passing on the love of Halifax Town to them.

"Everywhere we went, there was always someone that knew him, and had wonderful things to say about him.

"He was such a happy soul, always humming or singing and was a very proud man.

"He enjoyed eating out, particularly enjoying a glass of red.