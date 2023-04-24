News you can trust since 1853
Former Huddersfield Town football star celebrated anniversary on the Northern Belle as it passed through Calderdale

Former Huddersfield Town football star Keith Hanvey and his wife Julie celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary sipping champagne aboard a steam train enjoying views of Calderdale.

By Malcolm Tattersall
Published 24th Apr 2023, 11:30 BST- 1 min read

They enjoyed lunch on a meandering trip through the northern countryside in one of the Northern Belle’s 1930s Pullman-style carriages.

And the train’s resident musicians serenaded Julie, who was also marking her 60th birthday, as they travelled with four friends from Brighouse.

“We’re chuffed,” said Keith, 71, who made more than 200 appearances for Town during the 1970s and 80s. “The Northern Belle is just the ticket!”

Former Huddersfield Town star Keith Hanvey and his wife Julie (right) board the Northern Belle with other members of their party at Brighouse station. Picture: Paul CooksonFormer Huddersfield Town star Keith Hanvey and his wife Julie (right) board the Northern Belle with other members of their party at Brighouse station. Picture: Paul Cookson
After retiring from playing, Keith worked as Leeds United’s commercial manager. He is now the match day compere in the club’s hospitality suite.

The train passed through Hebden Bridge and Brighouse during its journey.

Upcoming trips include a special Flying Scotsman-hauled trip from York to Edinburgh in September. A spokesman said: “This is a once-in-a-lifetime occasion not to be missed – the world’s most famous steam locomotive hauling Britain’s most luxurious train.”

