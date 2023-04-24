Former Huddersfield Town football star celebrated anniversary on the Northern Belle as it passed through Calderdale

They enjoyed lunch on a meandering trip through the northern countryside in one of the Northern Belle’s 1930s Pullman-style carriages.

And the train’s resident musicians serenaded Julie, who was also marking her 60th birthday, as they travelled with four friends from Brighouse.

“We’re chuffed,” said Keith, 71, who made more than 200 appearances for Town during the 1970s and 80s. “The Northern Belle is just the ticket!”

Former Huddersfield Town star Keith Hanvey and his wife Julie (right) board the Northern Belle with other members of their party at Brighouse station. Picture: Paul Cookson

After retiring from playing, Keith worked as Leeds United’s commercial manager. He is now the match day compere in the club’s hospitality suite.

The train passed through Hebden Bridge and Brighouse during its journey.

