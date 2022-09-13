The Queen’s visit to Halifax in May 2004 was an opportunity for more of the borough’s citizens to see her than on a previous visit 30 years earlier to open Halifax Building Society’s new headquarters in the town.

That was a private visit in 1974 but in 2004 the monarch’s return to Calderdale was a memorable civic, public, occasion.

Serendipity also played its part, Geraldine Carter recalls.

Flashback to the royal visit to Halifax in 2004. The Queen and then Mayor of Calderdale Geraldine Carter at the town's Piece Hall. Picture: Calderdale Council

Mrs Carter represented Ryburn ward for the Conservatives for many years until retiring at last year’s elections and, with her husband Brian as consort, was Mayor of the borough in 2003-4.

Attending a Royal Garden Party hosted by the Queen in 2003 – the first at which civic leaders were allowed to wear their chains of office – saw chance first play its part when, sheltering from hot sun on the edge of the gathering, Royal aides alerted Mrs Carter that the Queen was about to pass close by, and the monarch spoke to her.

The Mayor resolved to invite the Queen to come to Calderdale – and news she would be doing so came just in time for Christmas.

“I got to know she was coming the day before Christmas Eve.

Queen Elizabeth II visiting Halifax in 2004. Picture: Calderdale Council

“Paul Sheehan, who was Chief Executive, knocked on the door and said ‘I’ve got some news for you – she’s coming!’

“It was a wonderful Christmas present,” said Mrs Carter.

The visit included Halifax High School, Halifax Town Hall – where, after meeting the Royal guests at Halifax Railway Station, the Mayor was able to spend some time with Prince Philip, including meeting local Duke of Edinburgh Award holders – and the town’s Piece Hall, which hosted a concert seating the Mayor with the monarch.

Professional musicians had worked on music performed with some of Calderdale’s looked after children – it reflected their unique perspective on life, and the Queen showed great interest in their point of view and what the words and music meant.

Flashback to the Queen's visit to Halifax in 2004. The monarch is pictured at the Halifax Piece Hall. Photo: Calderdale Council

She showed similar interest in the Calderdale citizens she met on a ‘walkabout’ at the Piece Hall, said Mrs Carter.

Civic gifts given to the Queen included a toy sheep bearing borough coats of arms as a present for her son Prince Edward’s then baby daughter, Lady Louise, and a replica Mayoral scrapbook reproduced from the original which had belonged to Halifax Alderman John Burdock. It covered the Queen’s visit to Halifax in 1948, when she was Princess Elizabeth.

Having been able to secure the visit, serendipity again played a part for Mrs Carter – due to European Elections, that year’s council elections were not held until June which meant she was still civic head when the Queen’s visit fell due and she was able to welcome her.

Having seen photographs of the Queen meeting Prime Minister Liz Truss last Tuesday, it was shocking to learn of her passing two days later, said Mrs Carter.

The Queen unveils a plaque at the Piece Hall, Halifax, on her visit in 2004. Picture: Calderdale Council

“I am very upset – I have spent all my life with her,” she said.