Former nurse and talented artist celebrates her 100th birthday at Calderdale care home

Beryl Mason celebrated her huge milestone at Angelcare Residential Living, in Greetland, with her daughter Rosemary, son Peter, other family members and the home’s staff.

Beryl grew up in Romford and used to live in Huddersfield.

She worked in the civil service during the first year of World War II before training as a nurse.

Beryl Mason celebrates her 100th birthday in Greetland

She specialised in burns and abdominal cancer, and became a deputy matron.

Gareth Goodall, Manager of Angelcare Residential Living. said: “Beryl has been a resident within are care home since February 2022 and it has been an honor to have her in our care.

"Beryl continues to wow us all, especially when one of her paintings was featured in the local art gallery and displayed for all to see.