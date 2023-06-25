News you can trust since 1853
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Glastonbury 2023: 20 incredible photos from day 3
Met Police issue urgent advice as 999 calls fail to connect
Russia uprising: Chechen troops sent to Wagner Group conflict zones
Russia uprising: ‘Soon we will have new President’ says Wagner Group
Arctic Monkeys at Glastonbury: 'Worst headline set I've ever seen'
Russian mercenary group plot to remove Vladimir Putin

Former nurse and talented artist celebrates her 100th birthday at Calderdale care home

There have been some special birthday celebrations at a Calderdale care home where a resident has turned 100.
By The Newsroom
Published 25th Jun 2023, 09:00 BST- 1 min read

Beryl Mason celebrated her huge milestone at Angelcare Residential Living, in Greetland, with her daughter Rosemary, son Peter, other family members and the home’s staff.

Beryl grew up in Romford and used to live in Huddersfield.

She worked in the civil service during the first year of World War II before training as a nurse.

Beryl Mason celebrates her 100th birthday in GreetlandBeryl Mason celebrates her 100th birthday in Greetland
Beryl Mason celebrates her 100th birthday in Greetland
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She specialised in burns and abdominal cancer, and became a deputy matron.

Gareth Goodall, Manager of Angelcare Residential Living. said: “Beryl has been a resident within are care home since February 2022 and it has been an honor to have her in our care.

"Beryl continues to wow us all, especially when one of her paintings was featured in the local art gallery and displayed for all to see.

"Beryl continues to take everything in her stride. We would like to wish Beryl many happy returns.”

Read More
HERE
Related topics:CalderdaleHuddersfield