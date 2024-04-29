Photo: Collett and Sons Ltd

Richard was chairman of the company for many years before he retired in his late 70’s, but in the years after retirement, Richard was still found in the office providing knowledge and experience, helping the business become the company it is today.

Richard was born at Braithwaite Farm, Keighley on August 26, 1942 to Richard and Margery Collett - the seventh born of nine children. He had one brother and seven sisters.

In 1960, he married Patricia and went on to have five sons: Richard, David, Lincoln, Mark and Michael.

In 1962 he moved to Moorfield Farm at Wainstalls in Halifax. It was a derelict farm but started as a new operating base in Halifax, continuing with farming and milk collections – Richard’s father was a farmer and had a milk collection business.

In 1964 Richard formed a partnership with his father and the company became R Collett and Son. They also worked for West Cumberland farmers, delivering animal feed.

Initially, running a small fleet of about eight ‘used’ trucks, he did all the wagon repairs himself until seeking help in the garage and additionally in 1975 his eldest son Richard became a mechanic upon leaving school.

In 1975 Richard formed the company R. Collett and Sons (Transport) Ltd and with five sons potentially coming into the business, he turned to heavy haulage.

In 1976 he bought his first low loader, a small second-hand single axle Crane Frauhauf Low Loader trailer. As the business began to grow, they outgrew Moorfield farm and in 1985 bought a yard in Keighley, which was once again outgrown and in 1996 the company moved from both depots into the Albert Road Depot at Pellon, Halifax, which is

still the head office.

Whilst his education was lacking, his enthusiasm for work drove him forward. He hardly attended school and he got expelled from a number of schools because of attendance.

His reading and writing was poor, but none the less he was very bright, ambitious, had an excellent sense of judgement and a sharp business acumen.

He was a character who didn’t suffer fools, he was outspoken, but he was also very fair. As his sons and grandchildren left school, they joined the company, contributing to the hugely successful business specialising in heavy transport that it has become.

Richard was first diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2002 and had numerous relates issues and treatments from there on but continued to work.

Richard passed away February 9 and will be sadly missed by all that knew him. He was buried at the Mount Pleasant cemetery in Wainstalls on March 1 following a service at the Halifax Minster.