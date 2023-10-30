Founding member of Yorkshire Blood Bikes charity Vic Siswick dies aged 76 in Elland
The death has been announced of Vic Siswick, honourary founding member of the Whiteknights Yorkshire Blood Bikes charity.
Vic died following a period of illness at the age of 76 in Elland.
Matthew Beynon-Tullett, from Whiteknights Yorkshire Blood Bikes, said: “He was an inspiring leader, a highly committed supporter of the NHS and an excellent motorcyclist riding for Blood Bikes and the NEG. All Whiteknights today pay tribute to Vic.
"We express our sincere condolences to Vic's family at this time.”