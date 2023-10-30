News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Flash floods hit the UK - and Storm Ciaran is also on the way
Labour MP suspended over speech at pro-Palestine rally
Marksman charged with Chris Kaba's murder to be named publicly
Hundreds of Safestyle workers made redundant as firm goes bust
Matthew Perry, star of Friends, has died aged 54
Nottingham ice hockey player dies following neck injury

Founding member of Yorkshire Blood Bikes charity Vic Siswick dies aged 76 in Elland

The death has been announced of Vic Siswick, honourary founding member of the Whiteknights Yorkshire Blood Bikes charity.
By Tom Scargill
Published 30th Oct 2023, 16:30 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Vic died following a period of illness at the age of 76 in Elland.

Matthew Beynon-Tullett, from Whiteknights Yorkshire Blood Bikes, said: “He was an inspiring leader, a highly committed supporter of the NHS and an excellent motorcyclist riding for Blood Bikes and the NEG. All Whiteknights today pay tribute to Vic.

"We express our sincere condolences to Vic's family at this time.”

Related topics:NHS