Four days of festive fun for children at StoryMagic Theatre School

The days will run between 10am and 2pm from December 20 to 23 at Todmorden College.

Children aged between five and 11 years old and eligible for free school meals can have a free place, and other children can take part for £20 per day.

To book a place, please call Katrina on 07973444875.