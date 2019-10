A Mytholmroyd man has channelled his passion for local history into the creation of four books.

Glynn Lee, 74, has written Cornerstones of Calderdale - parts one to four - about towns and villages across the area.

Mr Lee said: “My hope is that people reading about some of the aspects of these interesting places will be motivated to visit them and to learn more about their history and heritage.”

The books will be available to borrow from Calderdale libaries.