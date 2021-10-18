The Worthington Walk

Frank Worthington: Supporters take part in challenge in memory of Leeds United and Huddersfield Town star

Members of Halifax-born Frank Worthington’s family joined scores of fans to stage a charity walk in his memory.

By Ian Hirst
Monday, 18th October 2021, 12:22 pm

The former Huddersfield Town, Leeds United and Leicester City striker died in March after suffering from Alzheimer’s disease.

On Saturday 37 members of his family joined more than 100 supporters on a walk from Leeds United to Halifax Town and on to Huddersfield Town where they staged a lap of honour before the match with Hull City.

The 22-mile Worthington Walk raised funds for the Alzheimer’s Society and Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

His brother David, 76, also a former footballer, said: “We knew we would get a good response from the Huddersfield supporters but we also had a standing ovation from the Hull City fans which was fantastic. It was a very emotional day.”

Among those taking part were Frank’s sister Julie, 64, of Oxfordshire, and his daughter Kim-Malou, who lives near Halifax.

