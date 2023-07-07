News you can trust since 1853
Frankie Porter: Halifax's favourite busker is back performing again for Halifax Courier readers

Halifax’s favourite busker is back.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 7th Jul 2023, 19:00 BST- 1 min read

Many, many people will recognise Frankie Porter and his amazing voice from this video.

The 30-year-old has been busking Halifax town centre since he was just 13 and can usually be found outside Poundland on Market Street, Monday to Saturday, and in Hebden Bridge on some Sundays.

Since the Courier last featured Frankie, he says has been inundated with requests to perform at gigs – and to record another video for us.

Halifax busker Frankie PorterHalifax busker Frankie Porter
"It's been great,” he said. “I've been getting loads of jobs - birthday parties, engagement parties, weddings.

"A lot of people say they've seen me on the Courier website."

People come and find him in Halifax town centre to ask him to perform and he said hundreds have asked him to make another video.

"I want to say a massive thank you to the people of Halifax for supporting me,” he said.

Frankie Porter is well known in HalifaxFrankie Porter is well known in Halifax
Frankie, who lives in Southowram, grew up in Boothtown and started busking around six months after learning to play the guitar after being encouraged by his dad to get out and play.

He fell in love with performing on the street and says it is “the best job ever”.

He writes his own material and enjoys putting his own take on classics.

He usually performs music from the 40s to the 70s, and his favourite artists include Elvis, Billy Fury and Neil Young.

