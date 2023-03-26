News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Watch the moment ‘huge shark’ is spotted by tourists in UK waters
19 hours ago Art lesson featuring Michelangelo’s David statue dubbed 'pornographic'
20 hours ago Queen’s pallbearers recognised in King Charles III special honours
1 day ago Westminster Abbey’s Cosmati Pavement opened to public for coronation
1 day ago King Charles III and Queen Consort’s state trip to France cancelled
1 day ago BBC suspends proposal to close BBC Singers

Free Jubilee Picnic in the Park commemorative book launched by Todmorden Friends of Centre Vale Park

Representatives from all of Todmorden’s Schools and music organisations gathered along with a host of VIPs for the Launch of the Jubilee Picnic In The Park Commemorative Book.

By Abigail Kellett
Published 26th Mar 2023, 08:00 BST- 1 min read

The Jubilee Picnic in the Park took place on Fathers Day 2022 and included the Premiere of the Todmorden Cantata.

Written by Daniel Bath (Music for the Many) The Todmorden Canata charts the changes, people, places and cultural life of Todmorden through song.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sung on the day by a choir of over 100 local children and adults, and accompanied by an orchestra put together by Daniel the piece was a hit with those who attended.

Representatives from all of Todmorden’s Schools and music organisations gathered along with a host of VIPs for the Launch of the Jubilee Picnic In The Park Commemorative Book
Representatives from all of Todmorden’s Schools and music organisations gathered along with a host of VIPs for the Launch of the Jubilee Picnic In The Park Commemorative Book
Representatives from all of Todmorden’s Schools and music organisations gathered along with a host of VIPs for the Launch of the Jubilee Picnic In The Park Commemorative Book
Most Popular

“With this commemorative book we wanted to not only celebrate the event but also make the lyrics of the Cantata available to everyone” said Friends of Centre Vale Park spokesperson Katrina Heath.

“We had gathered memories from the public which informed Daniel’s Lyrics. This is their piece, about them, by then and for them, and we wanted to ensure it was available to them.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The book was funded by Todmorden Town Council and the Friends were delighted that the Mayor Elizabeth Thorpe was able to attend the event along with Tim Cole – West Yorkshire Deputy Lieutenant and Pat Dale – Honorary Town Cryer.

The book is available for free from Todmorden Information Centre or by contacting Friends of Centre Vale Park.

The Jubilee Picnic in the Park took place on Fathers Day 2022 and included the Premiere of the Todmorden Cantata.
The Jubilee Picnic in the Park took place on Fathers Day 2022 and included the Premiere of the Todmorden Cantata.
The Jubilee Picnic in the Park took place on Fathers Day 2022 and included the Premiere of the Todmorden Cantata.

For more information visit friendsofcentrevalepark.org.uk

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The next Picnic in the Park event is on Fathers Day 2023 (June 18) and will feature Todmorden Community Brass Band as the main attraction.

Read More
Property: Here are 15 new homes in Halifax and Calderdale that have been added t...
SchoolsTodmorden