Free Jubilee Picnic in the Park commemorative book launched by Todmorden Friends of Centre Vale Park

The Jubilee Picnic in the Park took place on Fathers Day 2022 and included the Premiere of the Todmorden Cantata.

Written by Daniel Bath (Music for the Many) The Todmorden Canata charts the changes, people, places and cultural life of Todmorden through song.

Sung on the day by a choir of over 100 local children and adults, and accompanied by an orchestra put together by Daniel the piece was a hit with those who attended.

Representatives from all of Todmorden’s Schools and music organisations gathered along with a host of VIPs for the Launch of the Jubilee Picnic In The Park Commemorative Book

“With this commemorative book we wanted to not only celebrate the event but also make the lyrics of the Cantata available to everyone” said Friends of Centre Vale Park spokesperson Katrina Heath.

“We had gathered memories from the public which informed Daniel’s Lyrics. This is their piece, about them, by then and for them, and we wanted to ensure it was available to them.”

The book was funded by Todmorden Town Council and the Friends were delighted that the Mayor Elizabeth Thorpe was able to attend the event along with Tim Cole – West Yorkshire Deputy Lieutenant and Pat Dale – Honorary Town Cryer.

The book is available for free from Todmorden Information Centre or by contacting Friends of Centre Vale Park.

For more information visit friendsofcentrevalepark.org.uk

