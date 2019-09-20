Free on-street parking in Brighouse set to be scrapped again

Calderdale Council leaders will meet to discuss recommendations to scrap free on-street parking in Brighouse.

The existing policy allows for a free 30 minute period followed by a 20p charge for the next 30 minutes, to a maximum stay of one hour, on a number of designated streets in central Brighouse.

These charges were introduced in July 2018.

However, following representation from local traders and subsequent discussion with Council members, the on-street charges were suspended in November 2018, initially as a Christmas initiative to support local businesses, and have continued to be suspended at the request of the Brighouse Town Board whilst the situation is reviewed.

However a report that will go before Calderdale Council's cabinet is now recommending to change this.

It is now being proposed to remove the free 30 minute period and amend the tariff to a flat rate of 20p for a maximum stay of one hour on Commercial Street, King Street, Bradford Road, Bethel Street, Briggate, Market Street, Gooder Street and Park Street;

Representatives of both Brighouse Town Board and the Brighouse business community have insisted that since the introduction of charges they have seen a reduction in trade/footfall and they believe that this is due to visitors only utilising the free 30 minutes (the maximum permitted stay has always been 1 hour).

They have also relayed their belief that the current tariff structure (part free/part paid for) is confusing and hence deterring people from parking on these streets at all.

Council officers say the change in parking and the introduction of a flat rate charge 'would address the concerns relating to any potential confusion resulting from the mix of a free and paid-for period, whilst also removing the incentive to leave before the charging period begins (i.e. stay for less than half an hour).

Officers are also recommending to councillors to consider a wider review of parking in Brighouse, looking at such things as overall parking provision, the balance between short and long stay and how vehicles (and pedestrians) move around the town.

Calderdale Councils Cabinet will meet at Halifax Town Hall at 6pm on Monday September 30