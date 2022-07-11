Free summer holiday clubs on offer to some Calderdale children

Exciting activities, nutritious meals and the chance to meet new friends in a safe environment are being planned as part of the Calderdale Healthy Holidays programme.

Calderdale Council has been working with local providers to put together a programme of events for school children aged between five and 16.

Thanks to funding from the Department for Education’s Holiday Activities and Food Programme, and in partnership with the Community Foundation for Calderdale, primary and secondary school-aged children who are eligible for benefits-related free school meals can access the free holiday club places, with a variety of activities available throughout the borough.

One of the holiday clubs last year at King Cross Park RLFC with Invictus Wellbeing

Booking is now open. To view the programme and to book a place, visit www.calderdale.gov.uk/healthyholidays

This website also includes information to support families during the school holidays, including low-cost meal ideas.

Calderdale Council’s Leader, Councillor Tim Swift, said: “The school holidays can be a worrying time for many families, especially those who normally receive free school meals.

"The long summer break can be particularly challenging and many will be facing extra pressures caused by the rising cost of living.

“The Healthy Holidays programme supports families by providing a varied programme of activities - all including a free, nutritious meal, keeping young people well-fed and entertained during the school holidays.

"Booking is open now and places are available to school aged children five to 16 who receive benefits-related free school meals.

“We’re committed to supporting families who may be struggling financially and we’ll soon be distributing the second payment of the Government’s Household Support Fund Grant to low-income families in receipt of free school meals and/or Council Tax Reduction.

"This July payment of £50 per child, is designed to further support families over the school holidays. There’s no need to apply or contact us, as all eligible families will be contacted.”

Steve Duncan, CEO of the Community Foundation for Calderdale, added: “The variety of activities on offer is growing, from zip wires to caving, crafts to dance, play gyms to sports - it's a great way to not only keep the children entertained, but provide enriching activities that will help them grow.”