Bowling tuition session at Hove Edge Bowling Club, Brighouse

The club, based in Brighouse, received a grant from Calderdale Council's Staying Well community fund to enable them to hold the sessions.

The aim is to introduce bowling to all ages, but mainly retirees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is a great way to exercise, meet new people and widen your circle of friends as there is a social aspect to it too," said Karen Warne, from the club. "And it’s great fun.

Bowling tuition session at Hove Edge Bowling Club, Brighouse

"We initially chose Friday afternoons from 1pm to 3pm to begin with, then soon realised that we may need more so set up some Tuesday evenings which will run throughout September.

"There is a tea break halfway through the sessions where they can sit down, have a brew and a biscuit and get to know the others who have also turned up to have a go.

"For our first session, which was on Friday, we had 15 people register and we quickly got them organised with a set of bowls to suit them and got them on the greens to have a go.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We taught them the basics, how to hold the bowl, how to stand to release it and how to make it turn in different ways.

Bowling tuition session at Hove Edge Bowling Club, Brighouse

"They all enjoyed themselves and said they will be back for more sessions. We received great feedback from all who attended.

"If anyone is interested in joining in the fun then simply come along and join in.”

Further sessions will be held on September 1, 8, 15 and 22 from 1pm to 3pm and from 5pm to 6pm on September 5, 12 and 19.