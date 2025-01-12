Free warm space cinema screenings launched at Hebden Bridge Picture House

Hebden Bridge Picture House

Hebden Bridge Picture House is launching warm space cinema screenings every month.

The initiative builds on its previous monthly dementia friendly screenings programme, but now extends the invite to all the community, for free, in the colder months of 2025.

These free community-led events are now open to all, although will retain a special focus on those living with dementia, their families, and carers.

Starting in January, the initiative is a monthly event with films being shown on the third Monday of each month.

The first screening taking place on 20 January, at 1pm, features the 1955 comedy classic The Ladykillers, directed by Alexander Mackendric.

"These screenings are about more than just enjoying a film”, says Emma Green, clerk of Hebden Royd Town Council, owner of the Picture House.

"They’re about creating a warm and inclusive space where everyone feels welcome, while continuing to support our demetia friendly event regulars.

"Hebden Royd Town Council is proud to fund and host these events at the Hebden Bridge Picture House, a cherished venue that we are very proud to own and operate

for the Hebden Royd community.”

Complimentary tea, coffee, and biscuits are included in the visit and served from 12:30pm, adding to a great opportunity to gather in a warm, welcoming and inclusive space over the winter months.

The free screenings also are adapted to meet the needs of a diverse audience.

Subtitles are provided for accessibility, and optional audio descriptions are available for those who would like to use them.

The lights are kept on low, and there are no adverts or trailers at the beginning of the film, meaning it starts promptly at 1pm.

Cinemagoers are encouraged to relax and move around if they like, or even sing along to musical numbers, creating a welcoming and comfortable atmosphere.