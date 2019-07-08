Fresh search in Scottish Highlands for missing Halifax man Martin Rhodes

Further searches for missing Halifax man Martin Rhodes in the Scottish highlands have still found no trace of him.

Twenty-six members of Dundonnell Mountain Rescue Team and a Search And Rescue Dog Association search dog returned to Fisherfield Forest in Wester Ross in the north west highlands of Scotland on Sunday and carried out further searches.

Missing Halifax man Martin Rhodes last seen walking in Scotland

Search activity focused on the vicinity of Lochan Fada, Mullach Coire Mhic Fhearchair and Meall Garbh, but no new evidence of Martin’s whereabouts were discovered and he remains untraced.

Martin, 46, who lived on Dickens Street in Highroad Well, was last seen around 8.30am on Wednesday, May 1 in Kinlochewe, in north west Scotland, where he was on a walking holiday.

He was reported missing that evening when he did not return from a walk in the area.

Despite extensive searches by specialist police officers, mountain rescue volunteers from the Dundonnell, Torridon and RAF teams, the Search Rescue Dogs Association and the HM Coastguard helicopter, no trace of Martin has been found.

