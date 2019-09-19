Friends and family gather for hill climb ride to celebrate life of Elland cyclist Darren Speight

Friends and loved-ones of a popular cyclsit from Elland celebrated his life at a special tribute ride.

The annual hill climb at Scammonden Reservoir has been re-named The Daz Speight Memorial Hill Climb in memory of Darren Speight, who died following an accident in Elland last month.

Mr Speight’s family and 3RT Cycling clubmate as well as other cyclists and people who knew him gathered for the ride on Sunday.

They included his two daughters, Mia and Millie, who rode some of the course on their bikes.

Chris Iredale, one of Darren’s close friends and fellow 3RT club member, said: “Yesterday’s event was a real success and fitting tribute to Daz. We’re very grateful for the wonderful support and generous donations.”

The event raised over £2,000 for a trust fund which has been set up for Mr Speight’s daughters.

Donations are still pouring in to an online fundraiser, also for the trust fund, where over £22,000 has been collected.

To donate to the fund, visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/3rtdaz.

The members of 3RT Cycling, based in Brighouse, are planning further fundraising events to increase the trust fund.

Mr Speight, who was a self-employed flooring contractor, died in hospital following the accident on Lower Edge Road.

He was almost home from a training ride when his bike and a motorbike were involved in a collision.

Anyone with information about the accident should call West Yorkshire Police via 101.