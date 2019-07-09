Friends and family of Brighouse man wear purple for epilepsy awareness walk

Nearly 100 friends and family of a young Brighouse man who died from epilepsy donned his favourite colour for a walk in his memory.

Peter Doody was just 21 when he was found dead at home in May having suffered from sudden unexpected death in epilepsy (SUDEP).

On Sunday - a day before what would have been Peter’s 22nd birthday - his parents and brother led a 21 km walk to raise money and awareness of epilepsy deaths.

His father Andy Doody said: “It was a great day, it was a good tribute to Peter.

“The fact that so many turned out is proof of how much he meant to so many people.”

The walkers - all dressed in purple - told stories of Peter, who went to Brighouse High School and worked at computer repair firm FYL Direct on Commercial Street in Brighouse, along the way.

Setting off from The Wyke Lion, they marched through Norwood Green, Shelf, Shibden Park and Lightcliffe before returning to the pub.

On the way, they collected nearly £500 in donations and handed out flyers to raise awareness of SUDEP.

Peter’s family are aiming to raise £100,000 to let people know about SUDEP, prevent more deaths and fund support for young adults with epilepsy as when Peter was diagnosed at 17, they discovered there was little help or information available.

Their next fund raiser is a music festival - Doodfest - taking place in Southowram on September 14.

For more information about how to attend visit www.doodfest.co.uk. You can also add to Peter’s family’s fund raising at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/andre-doody.