Friends from Todmorden complete their Pike Hike challenge
Market shop owner Tony Gill and his friend Peter Ward have completed their charity challenge to climb to Stoodley Pike every day in February – and have raised more than £3,550 for the spinal unit at Leeds General Infirmary.
On the final day they were joined by friends who have supported the ‘Pike Hike’ challenge set by Tony, who has run Dawson’s Ironmongers in Todmorden Market since 1988, after his daughter Sarah Douthwaite was treated at the unit for cancer of the spine.
“I just want to thank everyone who has supported me including other market traders, customers, locals and friends from other parts of the country,” says Tony, who celebrated
his 66th birthday at the Pike on February 12.
In particular Tony thanked Peter for joining him on the daily hike and for arranging with Morrisons supermarket at Todmorden to spend one Sunday in the store with his grandson
Andrew Greenwood, where they raised £300 from customers for the fund.
Peter, 63, is the carer for Andrew and his brother Nathan who both have cerebral palsy.
“The first morning, the weather threw everything at us – wind, rain, the lot,” says Tony, who on Wednesdays to Saturdays set off at 6.30am in time to be back to open his shop two hours later.
“On those days it was very quiet, only sheep for company – I think they got to know us and nodded as we passed!
“Weekends were much busier but we were quite lucky with the weather for February.”
Now Tony is planning to deliver a giant cheque to the unit at the LGI and hopes the money can help other patients like his daughter, a mum of two teenage sons, who started her latest chemotherapy sessions in early March.