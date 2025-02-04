Friends from Todmorden team up for another month of fundraising with Pike Hike challenge

For friends Tony Gill and Peter Ward, the start of February means all systems go for their annual Pike Hike, an early morning climb to Stoodley Pike every single day of the month, all to raise money for charity.

And on day one this year, that involved starting out in the darkness at 6am to climb from the Methodist Church at Lumbutts to the Pike and back before Tony headed straight to work, to open Dawson’s Ironmongers in Todmorden Market, which he has run since 1988.

Fortunately day two was a Sunday, which enabled them to make a later start and take an easier route via Gaddings Dam.

Tony, who will celebrate his 68th birthday at the Pike on February 12, and Peter, 66, a carer for his grandson Andrew, who has cerebral palsy, are raising money this year for Overgate Hospice.

Peter Ward and Tony Gill

In their first year of the Pike Hike, which takes them around an hour, they raised £4,500 for the spinal unit at Leeds General Infirmary where Tony’s daughter, Sarah Douthwaite, received treatment for cancer of the spine.

And in 2024 they raised over £3,000 for Overgate.

“I’m looking forward to it,” says Peter, who also helps out in the Market Tavern in Todmorden indoor market hall.

“I did quite a bit of walking before we started, often with my cockapoo puppy Spot who I plan to take with me up there one day.

“Last year we had a few hard days when there was snow and ice, making it all a bit treacherous, but we also had some beautiful clear mornings. And it is all for a good cause.”

Tony admitted that he had not managed any practice runs this year and after day one was “feeling the effects a bit”.

"Hopefully it will feel easier as the days go by,” he added.

But he has yet to decide whether to take a birthday cake to the Pike on the 12th.

The two receive support from other market stall holders who display details of the Pike Hike to enable customers to sign up, and from shoppers in the market and in the town.

People can also donate via a justgiving page at https://www.justgiving.com/page/peter-ward-1?utm_medium=FR&utm_source=CL.