Friends hold fund raising party for Mind at Elland pub

Hundreds of people enjoyed a 12-hour party hosted by two friends on a fund raising mission for mental health charity Mind.

HUNDREDS of people enjoyed a 12-hour party hosted by two friends on a fund raising mission for mental health charity Mind.

Laura Lowry, 28, from Copley, and Demi-Leigh Regan, 21, from Sowerby Bridge, organised the mammoth celebration at The Fleece Inn in Elland.

More than 300 guests enjoyed face painting, food, bouncy castle and a performance from The Voice contestant Callum Butterworth.

The friends will take on a sponsored skydive next month.