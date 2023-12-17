Calderdale community group, Friends of Brighouse Railway Station has been shortlisted in the national Community Rail Awards 2023 in the category of it’s Your Station.

The Community Rail Awards, now in its 19th year, recognises the important work carried out by an army, often of volunteers, who work across Britain’s rail network to make stations welcoming spaces for passengers and visitors alike.

Alongside this, many of the groups carry out vital community engagement work with schools, colleges, and other local groups to help educate and secure passengers of the future, which is critical to ensuring our railways are an inclusive, sustainable, healthy way to travel.

The Chairman and Vice Chairman of Brighouse Civic Trust are pictured with volunteers from the Friends of Brighouse Station and their Chairman, Paul Marshall at the presentation of a new blue plaque earlier this year.

Friends of Brighouse Railway Station’s shortlisted project focused on Year round Floral and plant Displays, community involvement and the environment including the new Climate change Garden which Contains droubt tolerant plants, evergreen herbs and a newly sown wildflower area which will encourage bees butterflies and pollinating insects.

The volunteers have been busy constructing raised beds from second hand timber from a redundant station fence which were planted during spring and sowing a specially blended mixture of wild flower seed.

There is still some work to do on the bed which should be completed next spring.

Recent community artwork carried out by the students from Calderdale College has been installed round the station and on a local bridge to add colour and interest to the station.

Artwork at Brighouse station by Calderdale College students

The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony in Swansea in March.

A member of the group said: “Much hard work has gone into the station to make it attractive to all who use the station.

"Brighouse Station is well respected for its plant displays and upkeep by our enthusiastic band of volunteers.

"Many people tell our volunteers how nice the station looks and how the floral displays bring a much needed smile to their faces.”

Brighouse Railway Station showing round an In Bloom judge earlier this year.

Jools Townsend, chief executive of Community Rail Network said: “Our Community Rail Awards showcase the amazing projects, initiatives and people across Britain, that make community rail.

