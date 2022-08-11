Friends of Brighouse Station make an appeal for volunteers to help bring cheer 365 days a year

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The friends group started in 2015 and has a team of working volunteers who keep the station in an attractive state with fence planters and barrels planted with flowering plants which bring cheer 365 days a year.

The group are in need of more volunteers to help existing helpers to maintain the plant displays and water the plants.

At the moment the group is working on a new wildlife area at the end of Railway Street by the entrance ramp. The idea is to plant bulbs in September and bird friendly shrubs.

For anyone who would be willing to assist can visit www.friendsofbrighousestation.org.uk or email [email protected]