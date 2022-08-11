Friends of Brighouse Station make an appeal for volunteers to help bring cheer 365 days a year

Friends of Brighouse Station are appealing for volunteers to help brighten up the area around the station for the community to enjoy.

By Abigail Kellett
Thursday, 11th August 2022, 9:00 am

The friends group started in 2015 and has a team of working volunteers who keep the station in an attractive state with fence planters and barrels planted with flowering plants which bring cheer 365 days a year.

The group are in need of more volunteers to help existing helpers to maintain the plant displays and water the plants.

At the moment the group is working on a new wildlife area at the end of Railway Street by the entrance ramp. The idea is to plant bulbs in September and bird friendly shrubs.

Friends of Brighouse Station.

For anyone who would be willing to assist can visit www.friendsofbrighousestation.org.uk or email [email protected]

Brighouse railway station was first opened on 5 October 1840. The station was initially known as Brighouse for Bradford, as no stations had yet been built in Bradford itself.

