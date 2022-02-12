Friends walking challenge to help Halifax's Tiffany Black with her cancer battle

The 33-year-old mum-of-three, who is married to former Halifax rugby player Ben Black, has been diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of cancer which has caused tumours in her thyroid, neck and upper chest.

The couple, who are well-known in Halifax, have been living in Australia for the last seven years. Doctors there have told her she needs to pay initial medical bills of 40,000 dollars before life-saving treatment can start.

A full prognosis and estimated costs still need to be established.

Tiffany Black and her husband Ben are well known in Halifax.

Friends and family have started an online fundraiser in a bid to help and, thanks to donations and fundraisers, it has already raised nearly £15,000 of their £50,000 target.

Tomorrow, 10 of Tiffany's friends will walk the 10 miles from The Stubbing Wharf in Hebden Bridge to The Cross Keys in Siddal to contribute to the fundraising.

They hope to arrive at The Cross Keys by 2.30pm where they will then hold a raffle, with prizes donated by a host of local businesses.

Emma Taylor, one of the walkers, said: "We want to do as much as we can to help get her the treatment that she needs."