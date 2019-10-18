From Gentleman Jack to Kaiser Chiefs - major talking points in Calderdale this week

There's been no shortage of talking points in Calderdale this week. Here’s what you’ve been saying on social media over the past week:

At the start of this week it was announced that multi-platinum selling band Kaiser Chiefs will be performing at The Piece Hall in Halifax next year and it was news that got the town talking.

Sarah Crowley: They should play three nights in a row. Demand for this is going to be very high.

Julie Robertshaw: Should do another night demand will be high to see them.

Mark Dennison: The ticket prices at all the other venues of the tour are £26-£51 but priced at £49.50 for Piece Hall??

Paul Harvey: Anyone thinking £50 is too expensive for the gig (it’s not), please support local venues such as The Lantern and The Grayston Unity. A lot of the gigs they put on are free and it’s unlikely you’ll pay more than £10! You’ll see some great up and coming bands, support a local live music venue and have a decent pint too!

Kieron Molloy: U2 next??!!!!

Calderdale Council’s Place Scrutiny Committee were discussing fly-tipping and littering in the borough and were told every tool at Calderdale’s disposal will be used to tackle flytippers blighting our communities. This is what readers had to say.

Chris Feeley: Well Calderdale recently introduced a sneaky charge for dropping any type of rubble at the recycling centres. Even if it’s a couple of bricks from your garden. Maybe stop trying to constantly squeeze every last penny out of us. We already pay a huge amount in Council Tax.

John Joseph Wainwright: Parts of Calderdale are a disgrace with litter many of or fellow citizens make us feel a shamed and don’t care. Should be heavier fines for people who drop litter and be made to clean it and criminals should too as well as part of there punishment.

Ralph Richardson: Have a place for tyres? Won’t happen then. Have a place for rubble? Won’t happen then. Stop charging? Won’t happen then. Need I say more. You stop it this is what happens.

Gemma Louise Warner: To be fair the council have changed the collection of waste from £15 for say a small garden full straight to £25 for eight items only I had to get my dad to get a permit for his van to do two tip runs because I don’t drive and had a mass clear out it would have cost at least £150 if I payed the council to collect it that there is the big increase in fly tipping also people that pay a man with a van rubbish removal a few of them take the money and then fly tip it.

Screenwriter and director Sally Wainwright spoke about why taking Anne Lister’s diaries to TV is a labour of love as she works on series two of Gentleman Jack. Although it finished a few months ago people are still sharing their love for Gentleman Jack.

Margaret Whitehead: Brilliant series an love the music.

Elaine Herron: I love this show... waiting impatiently for the second season.

Rachel Newburn: This program has been so good for Halifax.

Carole Kirkbride: I can’t wait for the next series to start.