From musicians and actors to a TV weatherman: 13 of the famous faces who have called Calderdale home

Here are just some of the notable people that have lived in the borough.
1. Shirley Crabtree
Shirley Crabtree, better known as Big Daddy, was an English professional wrestler. He was born in 1930 in Halifax and was known for having a a record-breaking 64-inch chest. Photo: courier photo
2. Paul Opacic
Paul is an actor from Halifax who has starred in Hollyoaks, Emmerdale and Coronation Street. He went to school at what was then Heath Grammar School - now The Crossley Heath School Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald
3. Anne Lister
Halifax diarist Anne Lister was a landowner and lived at Shibden Hall in the 19th century. The story of her life was brought to our screens on the hit TV show Gentleman Jack. Photo: Jim Fitton
4. Brian Moore
Former British Lions player Brian Moore lived in Illingworth and attended the Crossley and Porter School - now know as The Crossley Heath School. (Photo by Ben Hoskins/Getty Images) Photo: Ben Hoskins
