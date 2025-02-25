From musicians and actors to a TV weatherman: 13 of the famous faces who have called Calderdale home

By Abigail Kellett
Published 25th Feb 2025, 06:00 BST
Updated 25th Feb 2025, 09:34 BST
Many famous faces have called Calderdale home over the years.

Here are just some of the notable people that have lived in the borough.

Two more acts announced for shows in Halifax next summer as Nile Rodgers & CHIC and Extreme set to perform

Here are 17 cinemas and theatres in Halifax and Calderdale over the years

Shirley Crabtree, better known as Big Daddy, was an English professional wrestler. He was born in 1930 in Halifax and was known for having a a record-breaking 64-inch chest.

1. Shirley Crabtree

Shirley Crabtree, better known as Big Daddy, was an English professional wrestler. He was born in 1930 in Halifax and was known for having a a record-breaking 64-inch chest. Photo: courier photo

Photo Sales
Paul is an actor from Halifax who has starred in Hollyoaks, Emmerdale and Coronation Street. He went to school at what was then Heath Grammar School - now The Crossley Heath School

2. Paul Opacic

Paul is an actor from Halifax who has starred in Hollyoaks, Emmerdale and Coronation Street. He went to school at what was then Heath Grammar School - now The Crossley Heath School Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

Photo Sales
Halifax diarist Anne Lister was a landowner and lived at Shibden Hall in the 19th century. The story of her life was brought to our screens on the hit TV show Gentleman Jack.

3. Anne Lister

Halifax diarist Anne Lister was a landowner and lived at Shibden Hall in the 19th century. The story of her life was brought to our screens on the hit TV show Gentleman Jack. Photo: Jim Fitton

Photo Sales
Former British Lions player Brian Moore lived in Illingworth and attended the Crossley and Porter School - now know as The Crossley Heath School. (Photo by Ben Hoskins/Getty Images)

4. Brian Moore

Former British Lions player Brian Moore lived in Illingworth and attended the Crossley and Porter School - now know as The Crossley Heath School. (Photo by Ben Hoskins/Getty Images) Photo: Ben Hoskins

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:CalderdaleHalifax
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice