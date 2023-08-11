From The Shay to Wembley: Fans gather to wave off the Halifax Panthers squad ahead of the 1895 Cup final against Batley Bulldogs
Fax will face Batley Bulldogs tomorrow evening (Saturday) in the 1895 Cup final – 5.30pm kick-off – in a historic match for both clubs.
Halifax are returning to Wembley for the first time in 35 years, while Batley are making their first ever appearance at the national stadium.
The Panthers are hoping to make it a successful Wembley double for Halifax sport fans, following FC Halifax Town’s victory in the FA Trophy final back in May.
Chairman Dave Grayson, himself a boyhood Fax fan, says it would be a fitting way to mark the club’s 150th anniversary year.
Halifax Panthers chairman Dave Grayson hopes the club's 150th anniversary script will have a fairytale ending at Wembley