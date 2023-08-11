News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Comedian Hardeep Singh Kohli arrested over sexual offences
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness
Disney+ to increase subscription costs for UK members
Wilko stops online orders and appoints administrators
Taylor Swift 1989 (TV): Release date confirmed during Eras Tour show
Fax fans gathered at The Shay this morning to wave off the Halifax Panthers squad on their way to Wembley for tomorrow's 1895 Cup final against Batley BulldogsFax fans gathered at The Shay this morning to wave off the Halifax Panthers squad on their way to Wembley for tomorrow's 1895 Cup final against Batley Bulldogs
Fax fans gathered at The Shay this morning to wave off the Halifax Panthers squad on their way to Wembley for tomorrow's 1895 Cup final against Batley Bulldogs

From The Shay to Wembley: Fans gather to wave off the Halifax Panthers squad ahead of the 1895 Cup final against Batley Bulldogs

Halifax Panthers’ fans gathered in sunshine at The Shay this morning to wave off their heroes as they set off on the way to Wembley.
By Dominic Brown
Published 11th Aug 2023, 15:00 BST

Fax will face Batley Bulldogs tomorrow evening (Saturday) in the 1895 Cup final – 5.30pm kick-off – in a historic match for both clubs.

Halifax are returning to Wembley for the first time in 35 years, while Batley are making their first ever appearance at the national stadium.

The Panthers are hoping to make it a successful Wembley double for Halifax sport fans, following FC Halifax Town’s victory in the FA Trophy final back in May.

Chairman Dave Grayson, himself a boyhood Fax fan, says it would be a fitting way to mark the club’s 150th anniversary year.

Halifax Panthers chairman Dave Grayson hopes the club's 150th anniversary script will have a fairytale ending at Wembley

Fax fans gathered at The Shay this morning to wave off the Halifax Panthers squad on their way to Wembley for tomorrow's 1895 Cup final against Batley Bulldogs

1. Send-off

Fax fans gathered at The Shay this morning to wave off the Halifax Panthers squad on their way to Wembley for tomorrow's 1895 Cup final against Batley Bulldogs Photo: Simon Hall

Photo Sales
Fax fans gathered at The Shay this morning to wave off the Halifax Panthers squad on their way to Wembley for tomorrow's 1895 Cup final against Batley Bulldogs

2. On the way to Wembley

Fax fans gathered at The Shay this morning to wave off the Halifax Panthers squad on their way to Wembley for tomorrow's 1895 Cup final against Batley Bulldogs Photo: Simon Hall

Photo Sales
Fax fans gathered at The Shay this morning to wave off the Halifax Panthers squad on their way to Wembley for tomorrow's 1895 Cup final against Batley Bulldogs

3. Send-off

Fax fans gathered at The Shay this morning to wave off the Halifax Panthers squad on their way to Wembley for tomorrow's 1895 Cup final against Batley Bulldogs Photo: Simon Hall

Photo Sales
Fax fans gathered at The Shay this morning to wave off the Halifax Panthers squad on their way to Wembley for tomorrow's 1895 Cup final against Batley Bulldogs

4. On the way to Wembley

Fax fans gathered at The Shay this morning to wave off the Halifax Panthers squad on their way to Wembley for tomorrow's 1895 Cup final against Batley Bulldogs Photo: Simon Hall

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Related topics:WembleyHalifax PanthersBatley BulldogsHalifaxBatleyFA Trophy