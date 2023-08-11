Halifax Panthers’ fans gathered in sunshine at The Shay this morning to wave off their heroes as they set off on the way to Wembley.

Fax will face Batley Bulldogs tomorrow evening (Saturday) in the 1895 Cup final – 5.30pm kick-off – in a historic match for both clubs.

Halifax are returning to Wembley for the first time in 35 years, while Batley are making their first ever appearance at the national stadium.

The Panthers are hoping to make it a successful Wembley double for Halifax sport fans, following FC Halifax Town’s victory in the FA Trophy final back in May.

Chairman Dave Grayson, himself a boyhood Fax fan, says it would be a fitting way to mark the club’s 150th anniversary year.

1 . Send-off Fax fans gathered at The Shay this morning to wave off the Halifax Panthers squad on their way to Wembley for tomorrow's 1895 Cup final against Batley Bulldogs Photo: Simon Hall Photo Sales

