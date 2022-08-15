Fun day to honour much-loved Sowerby Bridge dad-of-three

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jack Gledhill left three young daughters when he passed away in May 2020.

Now his loved ones are organising the Jack Gledhill Trophy in his honour to raise funds for a charity which has helped the girls.

The event will include a football tournament, bouncy castle, face painting, music and more on Saturday, August 27.

Jack Gledhill

Mother to Jack’s daughters – 12-year-old Eva, nine-year-old Emmi and seven-year-old Livvi – Sarah Mileham said the past two years have been incredibly hard for the girls.

"It gets harder, if anything,” she said. “Because they’re getting older and asking more questions.

"We wanted to do something fun and positive for them.”

Sarah and Jack were no longer together when Jack died but they were a couple for eight years.

Jack Gledhill

Jack was a former Calder High School student and became a builder. He was a big Manchester City fan and music-lover.

"He was very chatty and outgoing,” Sarah added.

The money raised from the day will go to Once Upon A Smile, who have been helping support Jack’s daughters.

The football tournament takes place from noon on Dixy Fields at Walton Street in Sowerby Bridge where there will also be face painting, a bouncy castle, live music and refreshments.

An after-party continuing to celebrate Jack takes place at the Loose Goose in Sowerby Bridge from 9pm.

There is also a raffle with a host of prizes donated from across Calderdale, including £100 cash from Sowerby Bridge FC.