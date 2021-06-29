Fun fair in Halifax this weekend

The three-day event will feature a host of attractions.

What used to be called Halifax by the Sea fun fair has been given a new look and a new name - Halifax Holiday at Home fun fair - and will be at Savile Park Moor from Friday until Sunday.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the beach will be missing this year but there will still be a host of family rides and even a dinosaur.

Organiser Stewart Robinson said: "On Saturday and Sunday younger visitors will be in awe when every half hour there will be a real live-looking dinosaur roaming around the event.

"And while the teenagers and younger ones can check out the rides, mum and dad can have an ice-cold drink or enjoy a bite to eat.

"Holiday at Home is a new concept just for this year and the message is stay local rather than mixing in other areas and enjoy what Calderdale has to offer and the fun fair at Savile Park has it all!”

As well as rides including Disco Fever and Sizzler Twist there will be rides for smaller children including cups and saucers, and plant and train rides.

Mr Robinson added: “We are so grateful to Calderdale Council for assisting with our paperwork and working with funfairs in general to help them open.

"We are so excited to be back and ready to welcome everyone to our attractions but safety in the current times has to come first and we do have measures in place which our guests must follow if they wish to come along and have some fun to make everyone as safe as possible.

"Therefore, we ask that nobody attends the Holiday at Home Fun Fair if they have symptoms or have been in contact with anyone who has had coronavirus in the last 14 days.

"Face masks are required when queuing for or riding some of our attractions although under 11s are exempt and are not required to wear a mask.

"We have widened our aisles and ask everyone to keep their distance from other guests and we have sanitiser at all our attractions and one-way systems on rides.

"We feel we have done everything possible to ensure our guests can have a safe enjoyable day out.”

On Friday, all rides are £1.50 apart from Devil Rock, Sky Flyer and the dodgems. Admission is £1.