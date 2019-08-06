Fun-filled day in store at Caldedale Pride this weekend

Organisers of Calderdale Pride are promising a day jam-packed day with entertainment in Halifax on Saturday.

Dame Shirley Bazzey will host performances from a host of acts from noon on the main stage between Corn Market and Russell Street in the town centre.

They will include Orange Box Choir, Bazzmatazz, Millie Milner, Weird Science, Bex Wysling, Callum Butterworth and Kyle Finn. There will also be performances from Pink and Kylie tribute acts.

Organisers have been working with pubs and clubs to create safe spaces for later in the evening.

For more information search for Calderdale Pride on Facebook.