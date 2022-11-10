He was born at Knowlwood Road, Todmorden, and attended school at Shade up to the age of 13. He spent his final year at the National School on Burnley Road when the family moved up to the new estate.

At the age of 14 he started work as an apprentice carpenter. He had to move on from there when the company relocated to Burnley but It was something that he really enjoyed.

In 1941, when Paul was nineteen, he was called up to join the army. After training at Catterick he boarded the ship RMS Queen Elizabeth at the Clyde. He travelled all the way round Africa, but closer to South America to avoid enemy U-boats, arriving at the base of the Suez Canal a month later, and then by train to Cairo. He was based in Egypt and in the Middle East before he was moved on to Italy. Quite an experience for anyone.

Paul Kinsey from Todmorden, celebrating his 100th birthday

During the war he corresponded with Edna Wild, a local girl who had lived nearby and was a friend of his sister. They were married in 1945. They had a long and happy marriage which lasted almost 73 years until she sadly passed away.

When Paul was a young married man he was a keen cricketer. He joined a cricket team at Knotts, Todmorden which later moved to Sourhall. He was also a keen darts player, regularly enjoying a friendly game at lunchtime at Dean and Howarth’s, where he worked for many years.

In the early sixties he started work at Cockrofts, and later Heatherdale.

Around that time he was able to buy his first car, a Morris Minor for the princely sum of £140. From then on he was able to take the family out on day trips and to visit relatives.

Paul has three daughters, seven grandchildren, and fifteen great grandchildren. His dream is to meet any great great grandchildren in the future.

Nowadays, he is happy working on one of his many jigsaws and listening to his favourite music. He also enjoys baking and having an occasional trip out.

What is his recipe for a long and happy life? When asked he replied. “Don't smoke and don't drink, or at least drink in moderation. Enjoy a bit of fun with the family.”