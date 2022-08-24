Fund honouring Halifax rugby player Ben Benn raises more than £2,000 in under 24 hours

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The page, set up by his loved ones, has been flooded with donations.

The money raised will go towards Ben’s funeral and put aside for his eight-year-old son.

The Courier reported yesterday how Ben – who was well known and loved in Halifax – died suddenly in the early hours of Monday, aged 30.

Ben and his son

Tributes have been pouring in for the devoted father from Siddal who loved rugby and had played for several teams including Bradford Bulls, Huddersfield Giants, what was known as Fax and Siddal ARLFC.

Most recently he had been playing for Halifax RUFC's 1st XV Men.

To donate to the fund, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/with-our-funeral-costs