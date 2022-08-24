Fund honouring Halifax rugby player Ben Benn raises more than £2,000 in under 24 hours
A fundraiser set up in memory of Halifax rugby player Ben Benn has raised more than £2,000 since yesterday.
The page, set up by his loved ones, has been flooded with donations.
The money raised will go towards Ben’s funeral and put aside for his eight-year-old son.
The Courier reported yesterday how Ben – who was well known and loved in Halifax – died suddenly in the early hours of Monday, aged 30.
Tributes have been pouring in for the devoted father from Siddal who loved rugby and had played for several teams including Bradford Bulls, Huddersfield Giants, what was known as Fax and Siddal ARLFC.
Most recently he had been playing for Halifax RUFC's 1st XV Men.
To donate to the fund, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/with-our-funeral-costs