Funding boost for Elland Silver Band means more children will get the chance to attend free tuition sessions

Elland Silver Band has received £500 from Localgiving and Postcode Neighbourhood Trust, a grant-giving charity funded by players of People’s Postcode Lottery.
By Tom Scargill
Published 12th Oct 2023, 16:30 BST
The funding boost will enable Elland Silver Band to once again offer free music instrumental taster sessions in local schools to help give more opportunities for local children to try playing an instrument.

The band is currently working in partnership with Cross Lane and Old Earth School in Elland and provides over 120 children in Year 3 and 4 (aged 7 to 9), the opportunity to experience playing a brass instrument.

With the additional funding, the organisation can now look to work with more schools in the local area.

Photo: Elland Silver BandPhoto: Elland Silver Band
Photo: Elland Silver Band

Samantha Harrison, musical director for Elland Silver Youth Sections, said: “We are keen to give as many local children as possible the opportunity to play a musical instrument and to make music as accessible as possible.

"The band already has an established training programme in place for children and adults of all ages and abilities, this funding will help us to work with additional schools in our area to give more children the opportunity to experience playing a brass instrument.”

New members are always welcome to the organisation and further information can be found at www.ellandsilverband.co.uk or by emailing [email protected].

