Funding: Calderdale community groups are invited to apply for two grant schemes

Community and voluntary sector groups in Calderdale are invited to apply for two grant schemes.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Calderdale Council has said that it recognises the big difference that voluntary and community groups make to people’s lives across the borough, providing a range of benefits, complementing and supplementing services offered by the public sector.

The council has launched a new round of grants schemes providing eligible local groups with the opportunity to apply for funding.

The two grant schemes cover the following themes:

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

View of Halifax, from Beacon Hill

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Supporting Stronger Neighbourhoods – Grants of between £10,000 and £25,000 will support projects which enhance opportunities for activities in local communities, helping to create strong and thriving places. Applications should focus on volunteering, social action/active citizenship and partnership working.

Advice and Tackling Poverty – Grants of up to £20,000 will support projects providing advice and information services which meet the needs of the most vulnerable people, recognising some people face multiple barriers to accessing support. The delivery of these objectives is a key part of the Anti-Poverty Action Plan and the criteria has been developed in consultation with the Anti-Poverty Steering Group.

The grant scheme is managed by the Community Foundation for Calderdale (CFFC).

Application packs and other information can be found at cffc.co.uk

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The deadline for applications is Wednesday, November 15. Projects for these grants will run from April 1 2024 to March 31 2027

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Towns, Tourism and Voluntary Sector, Coun Sarah Courtney, said: “Our community and voluntary sector groups provide invaluable support for some of the most vulnerable people in Calderdale.

“Through this grant scheme, we’re providing a larger amount of funding to support groups in the longer term, allowing them to be more sustainable and to better enable them to plan ahead.

“We want to encourage applications from groups that can support the most vulnerable and create opportunities for increased activities within local communities.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steve Duncan, CEO of Community Foundation for Calderdale, added: “These grants are offering not for profit organisations in our community the opportunity to get a meaningful amount of funding.