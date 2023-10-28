Funding: Calderdale community groups are invited to apply for two grant schemes
Calderdale Council has said that it recognises the big difference that voluntary and community groups make to people’s lives across the borough, providing a range of benefits, complementing and supplementing services offered by the public sector.
The council has launched a new round of grants schemes providing eligible local groups with the opportunity to apply for funding.
The two grant schemes cover the following themes:
Supporting Stronger Neighbourhoods – Grants of between £10,000 and £25,000 will support projects which enhance opportunities for activities in local communities, helping to create strong and thriving places. Applications should focus on volunteering, social action/active citizenship and partnership working.
Advice and Tackling Poverty – Grants of up to £20,000 will support projects providing advice and information services which meet the needs of the most vulnerable people, recognising some people face multiple barriers to accessing support. The delivery of these objectives is a key part of the Anti-Poverty Action Plan and the criteria has been developed in consultation with the Anti-Poverty Steering Group.
The grant scheme is managed by the Community Foundation for Calderdale (CFFC).
Application packs and other information can be found at cffc.co.uk
The deadline for applications is Wednesday, November 15. Projects for these grants will run from April 1 2024 to March 31 2027
Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Towns, Tourism and Voluntary Sector, Coun Sarah Courtney, said: “Our community and voluntary sector groups provide invaluable support for some of the most vulnerable people in Calderdale.
“Through this grant scheme, we’re providing a larger amount of funding to support groups in the longer term, allowing them to be more sustainable and to better enable them to plan ahead.
“We want to encourage applications from groups that can support the most vulnerable and create opportunities for increased activities within local communities.”
Steve Duncan, CEO of Community Foundation for Calderdale, added: “These grants are offering not for profit organisations in our community the opportunity to get a meaningful amount of funding.
"The projects strengthening our communities and tackling poverty will make a difference to people’s lives, so we are keen to invite groups to apply for this funding.”