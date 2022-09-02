Fundraiser by care home in honour of 102-year-old resident raises vital funds for Overgate Hospice

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fundraiser involved all the staff from Lee Mount Care Home as well as residents and family members, doing 102 laps each of Shroggs Park, making a total of 1,020 laps.

These took place over two months in honour of the care home’s resident Eve Brady’s 102nd birthday.

Eve said: "I feel really good about the fundraiser and even more so that it’s gone to such a good cause.

Eve Brady (centre) pictured with the cheque for Overgate

"It’s nice to think that at 102 years old I managed that you know. We are quite a small unit but we do so well. I’m so pleased to have been able to do this for Overgate”

Sherrie Highley, activity co-ordinator at the care home, said: “In the two years I’ve known Eve I’ve only ever seen kindness from her. Eve is a spectacular lady and her courage and determination is just so inspiring.

"Eve is all about doing for others, so raising funds for Overgate alongside Eve's last two birthdays has just been an absolute pleasure.

"Eve really kept us determined to keep going, it wasn’t easy but we wasn’t not going to achieve our goal, we did this for and with Eve to give back to the amazing Overgate, Thank you for all you do.”

Eve celebrated her 102nd birthday in June with a party at the Belgrave Social Club in Halifax.