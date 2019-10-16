Fundraiser for much-loved sports fan Craig Hall

Friends of Brighouse man Craig Hall will walk the Yorkshire Three Peaks on Saturday to raise money for Overgate Hospice.

Craig, 37, died in July at the Elland hospice and was well-known around Brighouse. Geraldine Gavaghan and her partner Eric Hamer were friends with Craig and his partner Joanne for more than 10 years and has helped organise the fundraiser. “We met through mutual friends when we all used to drink at the Barge pub in Brighouse,” she said. ”His friends called him Crag. He was keen on sports when he was younger, playing for Clifton Rangers - he had the best left foot in town apparently! “He worked at his dad John Hall’s wire company in Low Moor, managing the day to day affairs. “He was always busy and always hard working. “He loved fishing and snooker. “Thursday night was snooker night and he had plenty of success playing for Cliff Hall Club for many years. “He was a very funny and sociable guy, there’s not many people in Brighouse who didn’t know Crag. ”He’d love a good pub crawl, but Crag always knew when it was home time, time to pick up the Chinese takeaway and get home to his partner Joanne and Archie the pug, both who he loved dearly. “He was a great partner, brother, son and friend.” Craig’s brother will be among the group of 29 doing the walk, which has raised more than £3,000 so far. Craig’s dad is away but has said he intends to walk 25 miles on the same day. The group is raising money for Overgate to thank the hospice for looking after Craig so well. To donate, visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/geraldine-gavaghan2.