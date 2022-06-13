Fundraiser hands financial boost to Halifax Hedgehogs group

Kebroyd resident Matthew Jack ran the Manchester 10k in May to raise funds for the group, which rescues and cares for hedgehogs in Halifax, and is set to hand over the £1,200 he has raised this week.

He said: "I was overweight, still probably am, I'm a truck driver and when Covid happened, I thought 'I want to get fitter', so I took up running.

"Then liked an idiot I entered the Manchester 10k. I wasn't going to do it for charity but I like wildlife and chose Halifax Hedgehogs, who my sister found out about.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fundraiser Matthew Jack

"I didn't know we had them in Halifax, but if you find a hedgehog that's injured, you take it to them and they do their best to get them well and reintroduce it back into wildlife.