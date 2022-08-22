Fundraiser in honour of courageous Calderdale mum-of-three battling cancer for third time

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As reported by the Courier, Jessica Sloane, a 27-year-old mum-of-three, was diagnosed with Leukaemia in May 2020, when her youngest was 11 months old.

She has endured intensive chemotherapy, was in an induced coma for 18 days and suffered a stroke after developing neutropenic sepsis.

Doctors warned she could have been left brain dead, and at one point gave her just 24 hours to live.

Jess Sloane and her fiance Conor Waddington and their children

While she is currently undergoing more treatment after being told the cancer has returned again, friends Ashleigh Booth and Kelly Bedford are arranging a night to honour Jess’s courage.

Dress for Jess will take place at The New Roxy in Sowerby Bridge on Friday, September 30 from 6pm.

Tickets can be bought on the door for £3.50 each and include a free glass of pink champagne and a ribbon keepsake.

Entertainment will include a pink-themed fancy dress contest, music and glitter face painting.

A host of local businesses have donated prizes for a raffle and proceeds will go to Macmillan Cancer Support.

Jess’s fiance Conor Waddington, said: “Jess has been overwhelmed by the response she has received from people.

"It feels like a whole community coming together.”

Jess is mum to a boy and two girls - 10-year-old Luishon, six-year-old Luiellah and three-year-old Odealliah.

Conor, a gas engineer, has had to miss months of work since Jess's first diagnosis, and friends have launched a fundraising page in a bid to help them through the tough times ahead.