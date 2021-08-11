Fundraiser launched in memory of Halifax's Casey Badhams
An online fundraiser has been launched for the family of Casey Badhams from Halifax.
Wednesday, 11th August 2021, 8:05 pm
The 21-year-old died after being stabbed on Myrtle Avenue in Ovenden on Saturday morning.
The Courier understands he was well known in North Halifax.
The fundraiser, organised by Alisha Wilkinson, says: "We all know what tragedy happened. We lost a beautiful loving boy.
"It was such a shock to everyone. We all just need to put together to help Casey's family out."
The fundraiser has collected £365 so far.
To donate, visit https://uk.gofundme.com/f/help-for-casey-badhams-family