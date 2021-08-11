Fundraiser launched in memory of Halifax's Casey Badhams

Casey Badhams

The 21-year-old died after being stabbed on Myrtle Avenue in Ovenden on Saturday morning.

The Courier understands he was well known in North Halifax.

The fundraiser, organised by Alisha Wilkinson, says: "We all know what tragedy happened. We lost a beautiful loving boy.

"It was such a shock to everyone. We all just need to put together to help Casey's family out."

The fundraiser has collected £365 so far.