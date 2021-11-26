Fundraiser Neil Davidson raises over £10,000 for CPR Fund

Friends and family joined the comedy fundraiser held at The Arches to celebrate Neil’s 60th birthday.

Neil had a cardiac arrest in July 2017 and his son Oliver saved his life by doing CPR on Neil for 21 minutes.

Oliver performing CPR on his father saved his life.

Neil Davidson with the paramedic Liz Cheatham who was first on scene helping to save Neil’s life. Credit: Danny Thompson Photography]

Neil explained: “If God forbid you are ever in that emergency situation where you need to know how to do CPR, you would be so grateful for knowing what to do, and your actions

might be life saving.

“I’m at a stage in life where rather than receive presents, I’d prefer to have donations into my fund which will make a difference in our community. That’s why CFFC helped me organise

this fundraiser, which as well as taking pressure off me organising it, contributing to a worthy cause.”

Since his recovery, Neil has set up a Fund to give people information and fund CPR training and defibrillators hoping that his legacy will be that it could save another persons life.

Steve Duncan, CEO of the Community Foundation for Calderdale added: “If you have a special cause you care about and would be interested in us helping you hold an event to raise money for a fund which Not-for-profit organisations in Calderdale could apply for a grant from, we would love to have a chat with you about how we can work together to help you create a lasting legacy in our community.”

“We are keen to fund projects that will strengthen our local community and that have a focus on where the need is the greatest to achieve a positive outcome.”