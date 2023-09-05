News you can trust since 1853
Fundraiser to take place on Saturday to help 10-year-old girl from Halifax get new wheelchair bike

A fundraiser will take place on Saturday to help pay for a new wheelchair bike for a 10-year-old girl from Halifax.
By Tom Scargill
Published 5th Sep 2023, 19:00 BST- 1 min read
Alice Hake, who is just starting her final year at Highbury special school in Rastrick, has had cerebral palsy from birth and is a full-time wheelchair user, but is outgrowing her current wheelchair bike.

Her family, which also includes brother James, seven, and sisters Phoebe, three and Daisy, one, who live in Skircoat Green, have previously done fundraisers for a specialist pram and Alice's current bike which involved them cycling from Blackpool to Halifax and doing a sponsored walk of the Three Peaks.

On Saturday, Alice's family and friends will join her dad Aaron in riding from Lytham to Highbury special school.

Alice HakeAlice Hake
Alice Hake
"She absolutely loves being outdoors and the school has a lovely selection of bikes to meet all the children's individual needs," said Alice's mum Gail.

"Alice currently has a bike to use at home, which she is outgrowing. Hopefully her new bike will be like the one she uses at school so she can stay in her wheelchair whilst an adult cycles her round.

"Alice likes to play out on her bike at home with her siblings and all the children on our cul-de-sac.

"Some of our neighbours are supporting us with the bike ride. Simon and his son Elliot, along with Alice's cousin Tristan and family friend Matt.

"Alice has a massive personality and lots of friends and family."

If you would like to donate, visit https://gofund.me/83a37a83.

