Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Alice Hake, who is just starting her final year at Highbury special school in Rastrick, has had cerebral palsy from birth and is a full-time wheelchair user, but is outgrowing her current wheelchair bike.

Her family, which also includes brother James, seven, and sisters Phoebe, three and Daisy, one, who live in Skircoat Green, have previously done fundraisers for a specialist pram and Alice's current bike which involved them cycling from Blackpool to Halifax and doing a sponsored walk of the Three Peaks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Saturday, Alice's family and friends will join her dad Aaron in riding from Lytham to Highbury special school.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alice Hake

"She absolutely loves being outdoors and the school has a lovely selection of bikes to meet all the children's individual needs," said Alice's mum Gail.

"Alice currently has a bike to use at home, which she is outgrowing. Hopefully her new bike will be like the one she uses at school so she can stay in her wheelchair whilst an adult cycles her round.

"Alice likes to play out on her bike at home with her siblings and all the children on our cul-de-sac.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Some of our neighbours are supporting us with the bike ride. Simon and his son Elliot, along with Alice's cousin Tristan and family friend Matt.

"Alice has a massive personality and lots of friends and family."