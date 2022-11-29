Fundraiser to walk from Halifax to Bournemouth in aid of two hospitals

Halifax fundraiser David Talbot

David Talbot, 37, from Pellon, will walk more than 200 miles, starting on Thursday, to raise money for the children's ward at Calderdale Royal Hospital and the cancer unit at Great Ormond Street Hospital in London.

"It starts from the Natwest Bank in Halifax town centre and it finishes on Bournemouth beach," said David.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'll be walking alone but finishing with a few friends.

"I'll be sleeping in a tent for the best part of it, and spending one night in a hotel."

David says he was inspired by former Leeds Rhinos rugby league player Rob Burrows' battle against motor neurone disease and the fundraising being done in his honour by Kevin Sinfield.

"I'm feeling nervous but also excited," David said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The kids are going through so much that a small gesture like this is just to bring smiles to those in need and hopefully inspire others to make a difference."

David has already been part of fundraising efforts in aid of a child who has cancer and to buy a headstone for a family.

Advertisement Hide Ad