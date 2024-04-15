Fundraisers face the flames at firewalk in support of Overgate Hospice
The night started with a safety briefing by a team of experts who were themselves trained by two-time world record holder Scott Bell, before the coals were lit.
Reaching 1,200 degrees Fahrenheit, the fire was left to burn out before the walkers took it in turns to face the 20-foot stretch.
Family and friends watched apprehensively, fuelled by a barbecue and refreshments.
On the night, Stanley was the youngest person to face the firewalk, taking part on the challenge on his 11th birthday and raised £640 for the hospice in memory of his granny Linda who passed away at Overgate Hospice two years ago.
He said: “There was a really nice atmosphere at the event. If you want to do it and you’re scared, just do it.
"Try and raise as much money as you can. I’m proud that I raised over £600.
"I’m proud of myself and happy I did it.
"I enjoyed spending my birthday doing it as the youngest one there.
"Everyone supported me, even people that didn’t know me.”
James Gibson, hospice heroes fundraiser at Overgate Hospice, said: “I am truly blown away by the support shown to Overgate Hospice by our wonderful community.
"Our incredible firewalkers have conquered a challenge unlike any other, all in support of Calderdale’s only adult hospice.
"I would also like to extend a huge thank you to our wonderful volunteers who donated their time to support us on the night.”
The event has raised over £15,000 of vital funds to support the work that the hospice does every day, with additional sponsorship still making its way to Overgate.
Overgate would like to extend a big thank you to all those who participated, attended and sponsored the walkers. Any outstanding sponsorship can be taken to the hospice or any Overgate charity shop, or can be paid over the phone by calling 01422 387121.
To see upcoming events and how you can get involved, visit www.overgatehospice.org.uk.