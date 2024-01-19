An early morning hike to Stoodley Pike every day for a month might not sound like everybody’s idea of fun.

Peter Ward (left) and Tony Gill

But not only did market shop owner Tony Gill and his friend Peter Ward complete that challenge last year, they are planning to repeat it next month – adding in an extra day for leap year.

And the two men, who last year raised £4,500 for the spinal unit at Leeds General Infirmary, where Tony’s daughter Sarah Douthwaite was treated for cancer of the spine, are this year raising money for Overgate Hospice.

“I enjoyed it last year,” says Tony, who has run Dawson’s Ironmongers in Todmorden Market since 1988, “it got me out of bed, kept me reasonably fit and the weather was kind to us.”

On Wednesdays to Saturdays, the two will start at 6.30am, walking from the Methodist Church at Lumbutts for the hour-long Pike-and-back challenge before Tony heads to the Market to open his shop.

On the other days, the start time is a little more flexible. And like last year, Tony will celebrate his birthday at the Pike on February 12 when he will be 67.

“I like raising money for charity and Tod folk are very generous,” he says.

Already other market shops are displaying details of this year’s Pike Hike and have attracted donations from shoppers and friends of the two men.

Peter, 64, the carer for his grandsons Andrew and Nathan Greenwood, who have cerebral palsy, has already “done a few recces” of their hike.

“Going up is usually more enjoyable, coming down can be hard. One day last year we had fine drizzle which felt like needles in your face,” he says.

“After the first two weeks I was absolutely shattered, then I really got into it.”