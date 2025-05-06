Fundraising couple from Sowerby Bridge donate fans to Macmillan unit

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fundraisers Paul and Jane Bottomley have donated six fans to Macmillan Cancer Support in Halifax.

The kind-hearted couple, from Sowerby Bridge, started raising funds for Macmillan after Jane was diagnosed with ovarian cancer.

Jane was given the all-clear in 2023 after 11 years of treatment, but that hasn’t stopped them supporting the unit at Calderdale Royal with fundraising initiatives.

The latest of these has seen them raffle off Easter hampers, and they used the proceeds to pay for six fans to be used in the unit.

Paul and Jane with their donation of six fans

Paul said: “One of the nurses at the unit asked if we could buy six fans for patients to keep the unit cool because they cannot have the windows due to all the building work going on.

"So we raised £500 and paid for all the fans as well as bars for the kitchen where they make drinks for all the patients.”