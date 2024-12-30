Fundraising couple help spread some festive cheer by handing over donation to charity

By Tom Scargill
Published 30th Dec 2024, 14:00 GMT
Paul and Jane Bottomley at the Macmillan unitPaul and Jane Bottomley at the Macmillan unit
Fundraising couple Paul and Jane Bottomley have helped spread some festive cheer by handing over £4,731 to the Macmillan cancer support unit in Halifax.

The couple, from Sowerby Bridge, raised the money with their annual hamper raffle, with seven super hampers up for grabs, with the proceeds taking the total they have raised for Macmillan up to £81,276.

After 11 years of cancer treatment, Jane was finally given the all-clear in 2023, having been diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2012.

