Fundraising couple Paul and Jane Bottomley from Sowerby Bridge have even more reason to celebrate this Christmas
After 11 years of cancer treatment, Jane was finally given the all-clear earlier this year, having been diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2012.
"We're over the moon. It's been a long slog but she's done it," said Paul.
"We knew she was doing absolutely brilliantly, but when they said it was all done and she no longer needed to come, it was just a massive, massive achievement.
"We lost one of Jane's close friends who had the same cancer, so I've wrapped Jane in cotton wool.
"We've already booked two big family holidays next year for two big birthdays.
"It's a new opening for us, a new life."
The news gives added poignancy to the couple's tireless fundraising efforts for Macmillan Cancer Support in Halifax, who help to provide help and support for people with cancer, some of whom won't be as fortunate as Jane.
Every year, people buy a raffle ticket for £1 to try and win a hamper, with all the proceeds going to the Macmillan Unit in Halifax.
The draw for the winners will take place on Facebook on Sunday.
Paul is hoping this year will see them reach £72,000 in total since their fundraising efforts began.
"We'll beat last year's donations of £1,523," Paul said.
"We always beat last year's total and the hampers are always bigger and better every year.
"We're going to carry on this fundraising because what they've done for Jane, and to have a Macmillan Unit on our doorstep, it's amazing.
"We're going to visit them next weekend with some mince pies and the money from the hampers.
"They've also been on the journey with us.
"We'd also like to thank all the people who sell the raffle tickets for us – Julie Southern, Kim Dear, Janet Myhowycz, Helen Dyson, Trish Denham and David Gee - and everyone who donates the hamper items, we couldn't do it without them all."
The money raised has helped to buy new equipment such as wheelchairs, machines and trolleys as well as cutlery, books and DVD's for patients.