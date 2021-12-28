Fundraising team to start daily dips with a Gaddings Dam swim

The January Daily Dip 2022 will start with a swim at Gaddings Dam, above Todmorden on New Year’s Day.

Members of the Calderdale part of the team will take to the water at 11am come rain or shine.

The January Daily Dip is part of Crisis UK’s Icebreaker Challenge. Every penny raised will go to support the vital work of the UK’s leading organisation fighting the growing problem of homelessness.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is the fifth year of the January Daily Dip which, so far, has raised a total of nearly £80,000. This year the team will be trying to break last year’s record fundraiser of £47,000.

January Daily Dip founder Jamima Latimer said: “lt’s very fitting, but also sadly poignant, that we are raising awareness of homelessness in this way.

"In England alone, more than 200,000 households are facing the worst forms of homelessness. Many of them are living on the streets or in cold and damp temporary or insecure accommodation.

"We see the January Daily Dip as a daily vigil into the cold - something to remind ourselves, and others, that no-one should be homeless in the UK in 2022."

Jamima added: "So many people are taking up outdoor swimming and we can't believe how many people have joined the challenge. But we know swimming every day in January isn't for everyone. So, we'd like to encourage anyone who wants to support us to stay warm and donate via our Just Giving page!"