Fundraising tribute to much-loved Brighouse man who died from epilepsy

The heartbroken family of a young Brighouse man who died from epilepsy are launching a bid to raise £100,000 in his memory.

Peter Doody, who was a student at Brighouse High School and worked at computer repair firm FYL Direct on Commercial Street, Brighouse, was just 21 when he was found dead at his home last month.

Peter Doody

He had suffered from sudden unexpected death in epilepsy (SUDEP), having been diagnosed with epilepsy only four years before.

His parents and younger brother Harry want to raise awareness of SUDEP, prevent more deaths and fund support for young adults with epilepsy as when Peter was diagnosed, they discovered there was little help or information available.

“Our world has been turned upside down,” said Peter’s dad, Andrew. “Four has become three and he has left a hole that can never be filled.

“If we can prevent one set of parents from going through what we are going through, then we will have achieved something.

“We feel that Pete’s death has got to mean something and we’re dedicating the rest of our lives to doing that.”

Pete, who had a degree in music production from Leeds College of Music, loved computers and music and one of the fundraisers planned is Dood Fest, taking place in Southowram on September 14.

There is also a sponsored walk on Sunday, July 7, setting off from The Wyke Lion when everyone taking part will wear purple - Peter’s favourite colour.

For more information about the fundraising events, visit The Peter Doody Foundation on Facebook or to donate visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/andre-doody.